In honor of all the Moms who love Jazz, tune in to "Song for My Mother" on Sunday, May 14 at 8 to midnight on The Nightside with Andy O' on KUVO 9.3/kuvo.org.

The normal mix of Poetry and All That Jazz from Armstrong to Zorn PLUS a LOT of Singin'...Ella, Sarah, Nina, Abbey, Billie, Carmen, Frank, Tony and many other singers with TWO NAMES.