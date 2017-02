Join host Samuel L. Jackson for an all-star tribute to singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson, the 2016 recipient of the Gershwin Prize for popular song, with a special appearance by Berry Gordy, founder of Motown. The legendary Motown singer, joined the 2016 A Capitol Fourth on PBS to perform a medley of his greatest hits including Get Ready and My Girl.

Smokey Robinson: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

RMPBS - Friday, February 10 - 9pm MST