Sam Mayfield's long and rich musical history during which the multi-talented guitarist/ singer/ songwriter has performed with many great blues luminaries as Big Joe Turner, Big Mama Thornton. Blues Veteran Sam Mayfield started playing the blues early in the 1960s. The history of Sam Mayfield spans more than three decades as the Musical Director for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Soul Legend Solomon Burke.

Sammy Mayfield is an on-air host at KUVO - Tune in to "All Blues" on Saturdays at 4pm.

IJABA Music Series proudly presents:

Sammy Mayfield Blues Band

Saturday, January 28 - 8pm

Soiled Dove - 7401 E 1st Ave, Denver

303.830.9214

