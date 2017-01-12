Rosenbergs Bagels & Delicatessen

725 E 26th Ave

Denver CO 80205

720.440.9880

“Former Jersey Boy, Joshua Pollack has taken the quest for a decent New York-style bagel west of the Mississippi to heroic heights“. -New York Times

In figuring out how to replicate the New York City water that makes their bagels one-of-a-kind, Joshua and his Rosenberg’s family provide you with soft and chewy, right out of the oven bagels, fish smoked and cured in house, delicious salads, high end coffee, pastries and oh, so much more!