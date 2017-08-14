Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet | Aug 19 & 20

Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet, two nights at Dazzle! The quintet is: Ron Miles-cornet, Rudy Royston-drums, Solomon Chapman-piano, Hank Roberts-cello, and Thomas Morgan-bass - two nights at Dazzle.

Miles is an American jazz trumpeter, cornetist, and composer. He has recorded the labels Prolific (1986), Capri (1990), and Gramavision. Miles moved to Denver, Colorado from Indianapolis at the age of 11 and attended Denver East High School. He studied music at the University of Denver (1981–1985) and the Manhattan School of Music (1986). He is among Denver's most prominent jazz musicians. He is the co-ordinator of Jazz Studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

A native of Ft. Worth, Texas, Rudy Royston was raised in Denver, Colorado. He began playing drums and percussion as a toddler, playing in church and along with an eclectic array of LPs his siblings would have on rotation. The youngest of five, Royston attributes his musical interests and palate to his siblings and parents. Rudy's older brothers and sister were avid listeners of all genres of music, his mother a constant support, and his father the supervisor of shipping at an established children’s percussion instrument making company. Rudy’s brothers would expose him to a myriad of music, and his father would bring home slightly damaged percussion instruments. As a result, Rudy grew up surrounded by bongos, rhythm sticks and xylophones, recorders, metallophones, glockenspiels, drums and many other percussion instruments. In the fourth grade, with his mother's ceaseless support, Rudy began studying music more formally, beginning his studies in reading and writing music. He continued his music studies through middle and into high school—receiving some training on viola and tenor saxophone as well.

While in college, Rudy began playing with well-regarded trumpeter Ron Miles, whom Rudy deems his greatest teacher and music mentor. Now a major figure in the Denver music scene, Rudy performed with some of Colorado's finest artists such as Fred Fuller, Dale Bruning, Laura Newman, Fred Hess, Dotsero, Leslie Drayton, Joe Keel, Nelson Rangell and Bill Frisell—with whom he still plays.

Ron Miles & Royston Quintet

Saturday, August 19 - 6:30pm & 9pm

Sunday, August 20 - 5pm & 7:30pm

