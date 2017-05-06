Romeo & Juliet | Cleo Parker Robinson

The 46th Anniversary season of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble will conclude with Romeo and Juliet on May 5 through 7 at the historic Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre. Set to the timeless Prokofiev score, Cleo Parker Robinson’s lush and evocative production of “Romeo and Juliet” carries the audience into the vibrant world of New Orleans. as the young lovers struggle to overcome the conflicts of the Yoruba and Christian traditions of their two families.

The Ensemble will also perform an excerpt from George Gershwins “Porgy and Bess.”

