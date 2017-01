Ritmo Jazz Latino presents "Ritmo Caliente." Come join us for a memorable evening of sultry and exotic Latin Jazz! Gifted musicians who specialize in the infectious rhythms of Latin Music. The members of Ritmo Jazz Latino have decades of musical experience bringing various styles, rhythms, & musical influences that collectively translate into a very exotic blend of music!

Wednesday, January 11 - 7pm

Dazzle Jazz