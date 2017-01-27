RIP at 83: Long-time KUVO volunteer and on-air host, Lew Gaiter Jr.

Lew Gaiter Jr.

RIP at 83: 1933 to 2017

Denver born and bred, Lew Gaiter Jr. better known as “Cool Lew” was a product of Denver Public Schools and the University of Denver, where he received degrees in both business administration and law. He worked as a financial consultant alongside his wife Lori, who is a CPA.

A jazz drummer, Lew played seriously during college and law school and still occasionally sat in on a club dates and jam sessions. His home included a music room where he would jam with local musicians. Lew had been a KUVO volunteer since 2000; he was the host of TGIF: Friday Night Jazz for the past five years. His goal was to keep your toes tapping, serving up upbeat bebop and modern jazz to soothe your soul after another work week.

Mr. Gaiter was a tireless ambassador for jazz, he owned a jazz club for a few years in Denver back in the 1980s. for the past seven years Cool Lew volunteered his services as main stage manager for the annual Five Points Jazz Festival as well as for the Vail and Telluride Jazz Festivals here in Colorado and for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Lew was also active in several community activities: at the time of his passing he was president of the George Washington Homeowner's Association.

Final services are pending and will be posted as soon as they are scheduled.