Rico Jones CD Release | Aug 24

Rico Jones CD Release on Thursday, August 24 at 8:30pm at Dazzle featuring: Rico Jones-saxophones, Gabe Mervine-trumpet, Art Lande-piano, Bill McCrossen-double bass, and Paul Romaine-drums.

A Colorado native, Jones first picked up the alto saxophone at age 11 while in the fifth grade. Before even learning to read music it became clear that he had a keen ear for melodies and, learning songs by ear.

He has performed with notable artists such as Ernie Watts, Candido, Donald Harrison, Howard Levy, Greg Osby, Bobby Sanabria, Dave Koz, Greg Gisbert, Jeff Coffin, Colin Stranahan, Hubert Laws, Terrell Stafford and, Earl Klugh. Rico Jones lives in New York City where he pursues an academic and professional career at the Manhattan School of Music.

Rico Jones CD Release - Get Tickets!

