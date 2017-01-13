The Return of New Music Monday! |Noon on Lunchtime at the Oasis

After its annual sabbatical New Music Monday returns to Lunchtime at the Oasis this Monday, January 16th at Noon hosted by KUVO's Music Director, Arturo Gómez.

We will be debuting 2 local recordings, the Spherio Trio releases its initial recording, "Volume 1" a tribute to Thelonious Sphere Monk from who they derive their name. Tenia Nelson-piano, Bob Songster-bass and Andreas Schmid-drums are Spherio. We also have the long-awaited return of Mistura Fina led by persussionist Frank Ayala. "A Little Bit of This and A Little Bit of That" is chock full of south of the border rhythms and a superb cast of Front Range musicians guaranteed to move n groove ya'.

We will also premiere the newest by the rapidly rising star of the piano, Emmett Cohen who has as his drummer, jazz royalty, the legendary Jimmy Cobb, the first in Cellar Live's Master Legacy Series. Also on tap is the MacArthur Foundation recipient, saxophonist Miguel Zenón with his latest, "Típico", an exploration of Afro-Caribbean roots. Miguel and crew will be performing at Dazzle in March. The US Army Band newest is a sizzlin session dedicated to the music of New Orleans, "Swamp Romp-Voodoo Boogaloo" will surelly get ya' movin' n groovin'.

These and a few others will be our spotlight recordings so please tune in or log on to New Music Monday on Lunchtime at the Oasis, Monday, January 16th at Noon-Rocky Mountain Time.