Regina Carter On Piano Jazz

Jazz violinist Regina Carter is one of today's most original and daring musicians. Classically trained, Carter grew up in Detroit, where she absorbed all the music that Motown had to offer. While in high school, Carter became inspired when she discovered jazz violinists such as Noel Pointer, Ray Nance and Eddie South.

On this 2003 episode of Piano Jazz, Carter brings her stellar technique and infectious energy to bear when she joins host Marian McPartland for "Chattanooga Choo Choo" and "The Music Goes Round and Round."

Originally broadcast in winter 2003.



Set List

"The Music Goes Round And Round" (Farley, Riley)

"Chatanooga Choo Choo" (Gordon, Warren)

"Black Orpheus" (Bonfa, Creatore, DeMoras)

"In A Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)

"I Can't Believe You're In Love With Me" (Gaskill, McHugh)

"Blue Monk" (Monk)

"Softly As In A Morning Sunrise" (Hammerstein, Romberg)