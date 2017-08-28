Quemando Salsa | Sep 1 & 2

Two nights, two venues! Based out of Boulder, this high energy 10 piece band performs traditional and contemporary sounds of Latin Music, Comprised of Cuban style drum kit, Timbales, Congas, bass, piano, 5 vocalists and a 3 piece horn section, And the members of the band are collectively from Colombia, Peru, Panama, and the USA.

Performing a mix of covers as well as originals of their new album, "Paradise."

Oskar Blues Brewery, Lyons

Friday, September 1 - 9pm to midnight, $5 cover

and

La Rumba, Denver

Saturday, September 2 - 10:30pm to 1am, $10 cover

