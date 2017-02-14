Pygmalion | Phamaly Theatre Company

One of George Bernard Shaw’s best known plays, Pygmalion is a wonderfully witty reworking of the classic Greek myth of Pygmalion and Galatea. Inspiring the familiar musical, My Fair Lady, this story finds a bedraggled cockney flower girl struggling with the language of love, power, and identity. Shaw was one of the earliest and most vocal critics of classism and misogyny. So, in this story, Eliza Doolittle truly achieves what Henry Higgins, with his clueless bullying and inveterate old bachelordom has set her up for—independence!

Phamaly Theatre Company presents

February 23 - March 12

Aurora Fox

