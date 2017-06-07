Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine - Juneteenth Celebration | June 16

With a legend such as pianist Purnell Steen leading the band you will constantly be entertained. Purnell Steen and his swinging Quintet, Le Jazz Machine, are favorites on the jazz festival circuit as well as the nightclub scene in Denver. Featuring: Purnell Steen - Piano, Myra Warren - Vocals, Dave Atkinson - Vibes, Derek Banach - Trumpet, Rico Jones - Tenor Sax, Ron Bland - Bass, and Kevin Smith - Drums

Dazzle presents

Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine - Juneteenth Celebration

Friday, June 16 at 6pm and 9pm

Get Tickets!

Dazzle is now located at 1512 Curtis St, Denver in the Baur's building

