Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine: Celebrating Black History | Feb 4

Celebrating Black History: Featuring the Music of African American Composers. With a legend such as pianist Purnell Steen leading the band you will constantly be entertained. Purnell Steen and his swinging Quintet, Le Jazz Machine, are favorites on the Jazz Festival circuit as well as the nightclub scene. The versatile and dynamic piano man and his band of Denver Local Jazz stars energize original takes on the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie and others.

Featuring: Special guest: Sheryl Renee - vocals, Purnell Steen - piano, Ron Bland - bass, Kevin Smith - drums, Derek Banach - trumpet/flugelhorn, Max Wagner - alto saxophone, Ed Stephen - guitar, and Myra Warren - vocals

Dazzle Jazz

Saturday, February 4 - 7 & 9pm

