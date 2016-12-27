PT Gazell & The Side Effects – Master Harmonica Player

Hot, swingin’, smooth, original, clean, lyrical, faster than a speeding bullet, diatonically chromatic, one of a kind, masterful, and the swingingest… PT Gazell & The Side Effects come to Baur’s. PT’s command of his instrument offers listeners an extraordinary opportunity to experience someone with a matchless one-of-a-kind vision, style and technique.

PT likes to think of his projects as “an ongoing musical conversation between myself and my fans.” Judging by the music and performances he delivers, he’s quite a compelling and articulate speaker. No other player combines his phrasing, his melodic style, his song choices and his improvisational abilities… his singular style may draw comparisons to others, but in the end, it’s a style all his own.

Friday, January 13 :: 8pm

PT Gazell & The Side Effects

Baur’s Listening Lounge

Dinner reservations for BEFORE the show: 303-615-4000

1512 Curtis Street, Denver, CO

Get Tickets