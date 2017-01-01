PT GAZELL & THE SIDE EFFECTS |Baur's Jan 13

PT Gazell & The Side Effects – Master Harmonica PlayerHot, swingin’, smooth, original, clean, lyrical, faster than a speeding bullet, diatonically chromatic, one of a kind, masterful, and the swingingest… PT Gazell & The Side Effects come to Baur’s on Friday, January 13. PT’s command of his instrument offers listeners an extraordinary opportunity to experience someone with a matchless one-of-a-kind vision, style and technique. Music Appreciation Society invites you, your friends, and family out to Baur’s for an evening of swingin’ jazz with PT Gazell & The Side Effects.