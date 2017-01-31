Pink Martini with The Colorado Symphony feat. Rufus Wainwright

"Pink Martini is like a romantic Hollywood musical of the 1940s or 50s, but with a global perspective which is modern," says founder and artistic director Thomas M. Lauderdale. "We bring melodies and rhythms from different parts of the world together to create something which is new and beautiful." The Portland, Oregon-based 'little orchestra' was founded in 1994 by Lauderdale, a Harvard graduate and classically trained pianist, to play political fundraisers for progressive causes such as civil rights, the environment, affordable housing and public broadcasting. In the years following, Pink Martini grew from four musicians to its current twelve, and has gone on to perform its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Canada and the United States.

AEG Live presents

Pink Martini w/The Colorado Symphony feat. Rufus Wainwright

Thursday, July 6 - 7:30pm

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

