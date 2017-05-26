A country feeling uncertain…

An orphan searching for connection and family…

A wealthy businessman who has lost touch…

And an opportunity to find hope and love in unexpected places.

Phamaly’s 2017 musical tells the story of the energetic and optimistic Annie, an orphan living in Depression-era America. Based on Little Orphan Annie, Harold Gray’s popular 1920s comic strip, Annie is the epitome of resilience amidst struggle. Tucked away under the domineering Miss Hannigan, she suddenly finds herself swept from the dark halls of the orphanage to the opulent expanse of Daddy Warbucks’ mansion. Amidst the glamour and glitz, Annie impacts Warbucks and the world around her as she takes a stand for what matters most: love and family. Don’t miss this classic American musical - as always re-envisioned by the extraordinary artists of the Phamaly Theatre Company. more

Phamaly presents

"Annie"

July 15 - August 6

Stage Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex

