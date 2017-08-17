Peter Sommer Quartet presents "Duke & the Strays" | Saturdays at Nocturne

The Peter Sommer Quartet, featuring Steve Kovalcheck on guitar, plays the music of the great American composers Duke Ellington and his close collaborator Billy Strayhorn at Nocturne Jazz Supper Club on Saturdays, August 19 & August 26 at 7pm.

Ellington and Strayhorn defined the sound of jazz from the early days through the golden era and well into the 1960's. The Peter Sommer Quartet will perform classic and new arrangements of tunes both well-known and obscure from the Ellington/Strayhorn Songbook.

The Quartet: Steve Kovalcheck - Guitar, Ken Walker - Bass, Dru Heller - Drums, and Paul Romaine - Drums

Peter Sommer has contributed his energetic tenor playing and creative spirit to a wide variety of musical projects ranging from mainstream bebop to avant garde and beyond at venues around the world. Although rooted deeply in the great jazz tradition, Peter continues to search for the mystery in music making and takes great joy in sharing the present moment with the listener.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club has an artist fee that ranges from $5 to $10 per person per night (for Artists in Residence) that is applied to all guest checks at the conclusion of an evening. This artist fee goes directly fund all the live music heard at Nocturne.