Otis Taylor | June 1 & 2

To call Taylor a cutting edge artist is an understatement. Although his music is based in the blues and folk realm, his meticulously crafted recordings crash the barriers of jazz, rock, funk, Americana and myriad other genres to create a hybrid that Taylor labels "trance blues."

Otis Taylor does for the blues what Jimi Hendrix did for the guitar, taking what everyone assumed was explored to the fullest, and busting it wide open in a million new directions.

Dazzle @ Baur's presents

Otis Taylor

Thursday, June 1 - 6pm and 8:30pm

Friday, June 2 - 6:30pm and 9pm

