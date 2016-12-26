To call Taylor a cutting edge artist is an understatement. Although his music is based in the blues and folk realm, his meticulously crafted recordings crash the barriers of jazz, rock, funk, Americana and myriad other genres to create a hybrid that Taylor labels "trance blues."

Otis Taylor Band will perform for you at Dazzle Jazz on Wednesday & Thursday, January 28 and 29 - 6pm & 8pm both nights!

Otis Taylor does for the blues what Jimi Hendrix did for the guitar, taking what everyone assumed was explored to the fullest, and busting it wide open in a million new directions.

Part of Otis Taylor's bluesy bag of tricks is his mastery of multiple instruments and his passion for pushing the envelope of what each of them can do. What really matters, as always, is Taylor's consistently high-quality mix of blues, jazz, and bluegrass.



Featuring: Otis Taylor - guitar, banjo, harmonica, vocals, Anne Harris - violin, vocals, Larry Thompson - drums, Todd Edmunds - bass, and Harry Tuft - guitar