Saturday Nights in June, Nocturne presents The Organization explores the music of the modern pop music master, PRINCE. Featuring: Jeff Jenkins: Hammond B3 Organ, Khabu Doug Young: Guitar, Anisha Rush: Alto Sax, Mike Marlier: Drums

The Organization Plays PRINCE

Saturdays in June

Set 1: 7-8:30, Set 2: 9:00-10:30

$10 per person Artist Fee per set

