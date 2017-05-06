Noche de Museo | May 19

Join Museo de las Americas for an evening of dancing, great food, and a wide variety of drinks, now at the beautiful new Crafty Fox Taphouse! We are excited to bring you our annual fundraiser dinner with the same sense of community through art, but bigger! We’re serving more food, more drinks, and auctioning more beautiful works of art, thanks to the wonderful new venue. Tickets are on sale now and the event is open to the public. Come support your Latino Community Museum so that we may continue to bring you 25 more years of innovative exhibitions, events, and education!

Museo de Las Americas presents

Noche de Museo

Friday May 19 - 6-9pm

at Crafty Fox

Get Tickets!