Nightside with Andy O' presents Honey and Salt | Aug 27

Tune to KUVO in Sunday night August 27 at 8pm to midnight as Andy delves into the new album by Drummer Matt Wilson. "Honey and Salt" which received 5 stars from Downbeat. It's Poetry inspired Jazz at its finest with a stellar line up of musicians.

All the words on the album, be they song lyrics or spoken words were written by the Pulitzer prize-winning former Poet Laureate of the United States Carl Sandburg; and features recitations by Jazz Musicians; Christian McBride, John Scofield, Bill Frisell, Carla Bley, Joe Lovano and Rufus Reid and actor comedian Jack Black.

The title comes from the 1963 collection by Carl Sandberg.