“Join Night Beat host Doug Crane this Wednesday February 22 from 8 to 10pm for a special pledge drive edition of Jazz Goes to the Oscars. He’ll be featuring jazz renditions of songs that appeared in movies such as Cabin in the Sky, American Hustle, Walk on the Wild Side, Lady Be Good, Shaft, Singin’ in the Rain and many more as performed by Jimmy Smith, Tony Bennett, Dr. John, Joshua Redman, Eliane Elias plus countless others.”