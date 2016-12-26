New Year's Eve with Flat Out Jazz!

FLAT OUT Jazz plays throughout the Denver area; their energy and love for the music really comes through. They are fun and friendly, and you are sure to have a great time. The Band: Trent Antony – Drums, Casey Barnett – Sax, Oliver Bradford – Guitar, Clarinet & Vocals, Lou Gott – Bass, and Mario Rivera – Rhythm Guitar

Come see FLAT OUT Jazz live at La Cour Bistro & Art Bar on New Year's Eve; two seatings 6:30 & 8:30pm. Enjoy La Cour's 4-course New Year's Eve Dinner! Menu & Details HERE

In addition to performing regularly at La Cour Bistro, they also can be found at The Mercury Café and Coffee at The Points (in 5 Points).

