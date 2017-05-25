The New & Improved Dazzle at Baur's Continues Offering Jazz | Norman Provizer's Jazz Notes

May 21 was the day the music died at the old Dazzle. And on June 1, the new Dazzle at Baur’s (1512 Curtis) officially opens with the modern blues master Otis Taylor. In between, the new location has hosted several benefits as a kind of test run for the facility. On Thursday, the third of those benefits, one for KUVO, occurs with music starting at 5:45 p.m. from Ritmo Jazz Latino. At 7 p.m., composer/arranger/electronics man Tyler Gilmore gives listeners a taste of his Candy Shop Ensemble (remember the Baur’s Building was a candy palace), followed at 8 p.m. by the return of the Ritmo Jazz Latino group.

Gilmore, who now resides in Brooklyn, was back in town to conduct the Ninth + Lincoln Orchestra in the final show at Dazzle’s Lincoln street location. On Thursday, he gives the new Dazzle on Curtis a test drive (303-839-5100). The KUVO benefit has food along with the music or you can catch the music alone (after 8:30 p.m.).

Come Friday, the sounds continue at new location with bassist Ken Walker’s sextet at 6:30 and 9 p.m., followed by Sista Soul and her entourage on Saturday at 6:30 and 9 p.m. The late, 11 p.m. performance on Friday is from guitarist Dave Devine and his trio. That’s particularly worth noting since on June 7-9, Devine will perform as part of the great drummer Brian Blade’s superb Fellowship Band outing at the Dazzle at Baur’s. Devine, who teaches at MSU Denver, has recorded and performed with Blade before.

Along with Otis Taylor (on June 1-2) and Blade, the first month at the new location will also offers top-shelf artists such as singer Catherine Russell (June 3), saxophonist Chris Potter’s quartet (June 9-10), trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire’s quartet (June 22) and drummer Jamison Ross (June 29). Also, the Dazzle schedule had shows from guitarist/singer James Blood Ulmer sold out on June 30 and July 1) but there is know a cancelled label attached to the shows. We’ll check that out for the next column.

Speaking of musical lineups, the Vail Jazz at Vail Square schedule this summer is pretty hot. Singer Marcia Ball, a regular to the event, kicks things off on July 6, followed by the combination of pianist/vocalist Henry Butler, trumpeter Steven Bernstein and the Hot 9 on July 13. That’s a group worth traveling to hear. Then on July 20, it’s time for guitarist Frank Vignola and the Hot Club of France Tribute Band. On July 27, singer Carmen Bradford and trumpeter Byron Stripling bring the spirit of Ella and Louis together again. Moving into August, Vail Jazz at Vail Square features singer Rene Marie on August 3, followed by Cubanismo on August 10. Then it’s singer/pianist Eliane Elias on August 17, Hammond B-3 man Joey DeFrancesco on August 24 and the Vail Jazz Festival All-Stars on August 31.

Also worth noting is bassist Jean Luc-Davis’ Thursday-night stand at Nocturne, 1330 27th St. which features saxophonist Peter Sommer this Thursday and June 1 and 22 and Kneebody trumpeter Shane Endsley on June 8, 15, 22 and 29 (303-295-3333). And then, there’s the super band Hudson, with Jack DeJohnette, John Scofield, John Medeski and Larry Genadier at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder on June 11. Additionally, on June 3-4, the annual and free Estes Park Jazz Festival is back. On this Saturday, there’s also a free Denver Day of Rock on the 16th Street Mall. On the jazz side, you can find New Orleans-born trumpeter (and Donald Harrison’s nephew) Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah on the Skyline 2 stage at 2:30 p.m. and the Crescent City-based Hot 8 Brass Band on the same stage at 6:30 p.m. The event helps support Amp the Cause.

On a final note: Congratulations are in order for all of those involved in this past week’s Five Points Jazz Festival, including Denver Arts and Venues and KUVO. The event that honored Ellyn Rucker, Maddie and the late Dick Gibson and the late Cool Lew Gaiter was a success plus.

