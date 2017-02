Join Mercury Cafe every 3rd Saturday for a swing and jazz jam in downtown Denver. Led by local trumpet player and bandleader Joe Smith, the N'awlins Swing Jam will focus on swing and traditional New Orleans jazz. This jam session is open to musicians of all instruments, as well as vocalists. We'll be providing a few fake books with many popular standards for those that need it.

Mercury Cafe presents

N'awlins Swing Jam

Saturday February 18 - 9:30pm