Muscle Shoals: I'll Take You There | Feb 2 - 12

Celebrate the incredible music recorded at Muscle Shoals and share in the stories behind the music. A group of talented musicians take you on a journey from Muscle Shoals’ early days with W.C. Handy through music made famous by such greats as Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, the Staple Singers, Percy Sledge, Paul Simon, Mac Davis, and many more. Developed by Randal Myler, who spent weeks with an all-access pass to that magical, musical Alabama region, Muscle Shoals: I’ll Take You There will bring stories and songs to life.

Muscle Shoals - I'll Take You There

Lone Tree Arts Center

February 1 thru 12 - various times

Schedule & Tickets Here