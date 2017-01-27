"More Than You Know" | Stories of Standard

Tune in to First Take with Lando and Chavis - weekdays from 6-9 am MT - for Stories of Standards to hear our favorite versions of this song all week long!

“More Than You Know” (1929), by Vincent Youmans, Edward Eliscu and Billy Rose, was introduced in the short-lived musical “Great Day”, which had the misfortune of opening 7 days before the Wall Street Crash of 1929. MGM bought the rights to the musical and went as far as pre-production with Joan Crawford in the lead role before dropping it. In 1939 two recordings were made, both featuring Benny Carter, which revived interest in the song: Billie Holiday’s in January and Benny Carter’s own arrangement in December. Of the latter, trombonist Vic Dickenson, said “It’s the greatest trumpet solo he made. Maybe it’s the greatest trumpet solo ever. Absolutely beautiful.” Between 1930 and 1993 the song was featured in at least six movies and two musicals.

Vincent Youmans (1898-1946) worked with John Philip Sousa as a young Naval musician and assisted Victor Herbert to rehearse singers. With Ira Gershwin he wrote “Two Little Girls in Blue” in 1921, and in 1924 wrote “No, No, Nanette”, which became the first Broadway show to tour the world. Youmans died of tuberculosis in Denver, Colorado, leaving behind exquisitely crafted music.

“Great Day” was the first show written by Edward Eliscu (1902-1998), lyricist, playwright, actor and producer. He then moved to Hollywood, where he and Gus Kahn wrote the lyrics for “Flying Down to Rio” (1934), the first film to feature Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers together. Blacklisted during the 1950s for his political opinions, he went on to serve as president of the American Guild of Authors & Composers.

Billy Rose (1899-1966) was known as a composer, lyricist, nightclub owner, theater owner, film producer, Broadway producer and columnist. Songs range from 1924’s “Does the Spearmint Lose Its Flavor on the Bedpost Overnight?” and “Me and My Shadow,” (1927) to “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” written in 1933 with Yip Harburg and Harold Arlen. The Billy Rose Theatre Collection of the New York Public Library is one of the largest and most comprehensive archives devoted to the theatrical arts.

