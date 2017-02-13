Mistura Fina CD Release Party | Feb 16

Mistura Fina was founded by percussionist Frank Ayala in 2000 and is currently co-led with bassist Andrew Hudson. Based in Denver, the group regularly performs concerts at festivals, nightclubs, special events, and other venues. It's critically acclaimed recording, Proud Spirits, Humble Hearts, is a representation of Mistura Fina's various musical influences.

Mistura Fina, loosely translated from Portuguese, means “A Fine Mixture” and in the music of Mistura Fina, you will hear a fine mixture of a variety of influences from around the world; a musical gumbo of American swing, Cuban boleros, Brazilian sambas & bossa-novas, Argentinian tangos and many, many other styles. more

Dazzle Jazz presents

Mistura Fina CD Release Party

Thursday, February 16 - 6:30pm

