Michele Castro & Quartet | Jan 21

Singer, composer and instrumentalist, Michele Castro & Quartet is performing at Baur’s Listening Lounge. She has been studying music since she was 12 years old, starting on flute at the Escola de Música in Rocinha. She began to compose at 16 years old, soon after learning how to play the guitar. Joining her is Victor Mestas on piano, Raoul Rossiter on percussion, and Ian Brighton on woodwinds.

Saturday, January 21 - 8pm

Michele Castro & Quartet – Brazilian Singer & Guitarist

Baur’s Listening Lounge

Dinner reservations: 303-615-4000

1512 Curtis St, Denver

