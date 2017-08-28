Meet Your Weekday Hosts!

You know their voices, but do you know the faces and stories of the hosts bringing you jazz Monday-Friday? Click through the slideshow to put a face to the name, and read a little bit about our hosts and their new time slots below.

Victor Cooper

Victor graduated from Denver's East High School and attended CU before serving in the Air Force. Possessing a rich history in broadcast journalism, Victor has worked for Channel 7 television and radio stations KOSI, KADX, KRKS and KHIH - to name a few. When can you hear him? Monday-Friday from 6am to 9am.

Susan Gatschet

A jazz fan since the age of 14, Susan Gatschet started volunteering at KUVO in 1996 and quickly gained a spot on the airwaves.

Susan is also a voice over artist, promoter, producer and camera operator. An avid photographer, Susan has shot thousands of live performances across the nation. When can you hear her? Monday-Friday from 9am to noon

Arturo Gomez

Arturo has been part of "The Oasis in the City" since the spring of 2003. Before that, Arturo was part of Miami's jazz station for 13 years.

Arturo brings an enthusiastic and passionate approach to music programs, coupled with pertinent information in the traditions of classic jazz radio. Arturo proudly states, "Jazz is my favorite four-letter word and the world's greatest art form." When can you hear him? Monday-Friday from noon to 1pm.

Erik Troe

Erik's association with KUVO began in the summer of 2002. Erik said, "I came [to KUVO] thinking I had something of a solid background in jazz, but boy, was I humbled by the encyclopedic knowledge of Ed Danielson, Rodney Franks, Carlos Lando and others on staff."

Although Erik was born in LaGrange, IL (just like John A. Lewis of my favorite group, the Modern Jazz Quartet), he's been a Denverite since 1981. Erik's father, a trumpeter, introduced him to the sound of jazz via his collection of Chet Baker, Dizzy Gillespie and Maynard Ferguson records. When can you hear him? Monday-Friday from 1pm to 4pm.

Rodney Franks

A native of Milwaukee, Rodney inherited his passion for jazz from his father, who kept music alive in the house.Rodney made his way to Denver via KCUR in Kansas City in 1991 and worked for sports talk station with KUVO’s Ricky O and also at KOOL105, where he met KUVO host Danny Valenzuela. Rodney began as a volunteer at KUVO and become a staff member in 1995. When can you hear him? Monday-Friday from 4pm to 8pm.