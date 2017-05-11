The Mayhem Trio | Tuesdays in May & June

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club presents 2017 Spring Artist in Residency Series. Built upon the trust, camaraderie and love that can form between longtime bandmates, this trio produces a sound that is edgy, intriguing, rhythmically complex and always compelling. Over the course of nearly two decades, these three Denver jazz icons have played countless shows together in a myriad of different scenarios. Through these experiences they have developed a deep connection and birthed a unique musical language between them that they are excited to share with the Nocturne audience over the course of two months. The Mayhem Trio will feature a very challenging selection of music as their vehicle, focusing on the works of grammy award winner Chick Corea, as well as many original works by the members. Mike Marlier: Drums Eric Gunnison: Piano Bijoux Barbosa: Bass

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club presents

The Mayhem Trio

Tuesday nights in May and June at 7pm

$5 per guest Artist Fee - Reservations Recommended

