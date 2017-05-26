May CD of the Month | NEA Jazz Master Eddie Palmieri: "Sabiduría--Wisdom"

Eddie Palmieri is currently celebrating his 80th birthday by staying as busy if not, busier than ever. He’s been playing at prestigious concert halls of the US and abroad as well as a few clubs of his native New York. Best of all, he has released a superb CD that compiles over 60 years experience and knowledge as a professional musician, the recording is aptly titled Sabiduría-Wisdom. With the sole exception of a samba he recorded with Cal Tjader in the mid-1960s, Samba de Suenho, all the album’s songs were written and arranged by Eddie Palmieri. Eddie began as a percussionist as a child and then wanting to emulate his older brother and mentor, Charlie Palmieri-one of New York’s most in demand pianists of the 1950s thru his early demise in the late 1980s, Eddie took up piano as his main instrument. To this day, Eddie remains a very percussive pianist. Eddie’s first recording was back in the mid-1950s when he was still a teenager, he recorded with brother Charlie at the piano and Eddie on hand percussion, the extremely hard to find 45rpm is titled Brothers in Mambo. Not long after that in 1961, Eddie founded his first band. La Perfecta, followed by his first recording. At that time the Cuban format known as charanga, flute and violins ensembles were the most popular music, however, Eddie decided to substitute the strings for 2 trombones which changed the direction of music in New York leading the way to the salsa explosion of the late 1960s. Ever since then, Eddie has always been an innovator and a superb improviser on piano earning him the moniker: “Sun of Latin Music” Additionally, because of his percussionist background and hard hitting piano playing Eddie is also known as “Rompe Teclas”, “Keys Buster”.

For his latest release, his initial recording for Ropeadope Records, Mr. Palmieri called some of his closest musical allies to assist in making his 80th birthday album the best that it could be and man oh man! Is it ever an instant classic! As the title suggest Wisdom-Sabiduría is jam packed with swingin’ songs, amazing arrangements and extremely talented sidemen and guests. His stand out invitees are saxophonist Donald Harrison, drummer Bernard “Pretty” Purdie, vibraphonist Joe Locke, violinist Alfredo de la Fe, Marcus Miller on bass and Ronnie Cuber blowing the baritone sax. Add to this Eddie’s current band mates and the results are; one of the greatest sessions by Eddie Palmieri as well as Latin jazz ever made! Born in the Bronx of Puerto Rican parents and an Italian grandfather, Eduardo Palmieri is a ten-time Grammy® winner, he was named an NEA Jazz Master in 2013 and continues to receive well deserved accolades and recognition as the current dean of Latin music bandleaders, an honor bestowed on him after he recorded with “El Rey”-Tito Puente on Tito’s final recording, Master Piece—Obra Maestra, made just months before the untimely passing of Tito Puente. I have no doubt that upon listening to Wisdom-Sabiduría, you will hear all the knowledge accumulated over the expansive career of Eddie Palmieri, however, be warned that you will not be able to sit or stand still, resistance is futile!