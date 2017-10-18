Manuel Molina presents "A Night Around the World" | Oct 29

Every year, Manuel Molina brings together some of the world’s most talented musicians for a one-of-a-kind musical performance: A Night Around the World. Year after year, Molina’s intuitive creativity blends seemingly dissimilar styles into a harmonious celebration of pure musical joy. Local and international, it doesn’t matter; classical, jazz, Andean, Cuban, Russian.

His performance bridges cultures, enriches our communities and nurtures new and existing talent. His show is seen by all types of audiences; the young, professional, students, adults. This concert is a celebration and awareness to all sorts of audiences.

The evening will feature a live orchestra of award winning and internationally acclaimed artists from different parts of the world including: United States, Cuba, Peru, Argentine, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Hungary, Italy and more. This show is a MUST to see!

Manuel Molina Productions presents

A Night Around the World

Sunday, October 29 - 2pm & 7pm

at Broomfield Auditorium

