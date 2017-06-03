London Bridge Closed Following Reports That Vehicle Plowed Into Pedestrians

  • People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Transport for London Says London Bridge closed in both directions due to police activity.
    Dominic Lipinski / AP
Originally published on June 3, 2017 4:34 pm

London Metropolitan Police are responding to an incident at London Bridge following reports that a vehicle plowed into pedestrians.

NPR's Frank Langfitt says the bridge is closed in both directions and officials are asking people to stay away from the area.

Armed police are also responding to an incident at the nearby renowned Borough Market. It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. We'll update with further information as it becomes available.

