Local Musician Spotlight: Mark Diamond

Mark Diamond is one well-rounded bass player. He plays jazz with his group, The Big Swing Trio, which has been playing together for over 30 years! The others in the trio are Paul Romaine on drums and Andy Weyl on piano, both outstanding musicians. This group is one of the most sought after trios in the Rocky Mountain region.

Mark has played with such luminaries as Richie Cole, James Moody, Ernestine Anderson, Ben Sidran, and many more. He regularly appears at festivals and clubs across the country and has toured Europe.

Mark, along with band mates Jayme Stone, Adam Galblum, and Ross Martin are the proud recipients of the prestigious 2008 JUNO AWARD (the Canadian equivalent of a GRAMMY) for best instrumental recording of the year for their work on the Jayme Stone release "THE UTMOST.”

His bass style has been described as “hard grooving acoustic bass.” Listeners often find it’s challenging to quite sit still when he plays.

But Mark offers more than just jazz. He plays Latin, Blues, Country, Tango and more in venues of all types, including weddings and corporate events.

His musical beginnings are unusual to say the least. He started out playing piano when he was very young. In fourth grade, he added clarinet; drums in 6th grade; and bagpipe in 9th grade! Until he was 20, he considered himself a drummer. He then acquired an upright bass, and the rest is history. Though his musical training is extensive, he is self-taught on the bass.

With various groups, he can be seen and heard at El Chapultepec, Dazzle Jazz, Ocean Prime, The St. Julien Hotel, Baur’s Listening Room, Nocturne Art Bar, and more.

Check out his web page HERE!

