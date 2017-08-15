Live at the Vineyards: The People’s Choice

You ate…you enjoyed…and you voted…and the winner is…Café Brazil!, who served up a Feijao Bowl, which was a slow braised marinated brisket of beef with red beans, topped with a sweet Cherub tomato, Pasilla chile salsa, sharp cheddar and Italian parsley, served over rice. Congratulations! We would also like to recognize The Corner Office Restaurant & Martini Bar who came in second, and always in the People’s Choice lineup Walter’s 303 Pizzeria & Publik House! Click here to see all of the incredible restaurants who assisted in the 2017 Live at the Vineyards! It was a terrific night of a chef inspired presentations.