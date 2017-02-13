Live at KUVO: Queen City Jazz Band | Feb 18

KUVO is happy to welcome back the Queen City Jazz Band to the Phyllis A. Greer on Saturday, February 18 at 11am.

Studio Club Members: Please contact Arvida arvida@kuvo.org to make reservation for you and a guest.

Honored by Colorado Governors, the Colorado State Legislature and the Denver City Council the Queen City Jazz Band has delighted audiences since 1958. The current band excels in entertaining listeners of all ages with the music of the early master of blues jazz like Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong along with the great sounds of the “Second Line” straight from Bourbon Street. Ballroom dancers love the QCJB’s mix of the 1930s and 40s standards from Cab Calloway to Duke Ellington. Swing dancers fill the floor to toss and twirl to the music of Louis Jordan and Nellie Lutcher. Concerts always end with a standing ovation. The QCJB’s Gospel music featuring our great vocalist Wende Harston has inspired Denver area Christians for many years is and is featured at traditional jazz festivals across the USA. The Queen City Jazz Foundation has sponsored almost 100 clinics and visitations for school children whose young ears are often treated for the first time to America’s own musical treasure—jazz.

Featuring: Bill Clark - leader/tuba, Wende Harston - vocals, Hank Troy - piano, Eric Staffeldt - trombone, Rory Thomas - banjo, John Bredenberg - reeds, Kevin Bollinger - trumpet, and Tony Pantelis - drums

