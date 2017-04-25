Live at KUVO: Mistura Fina Jazz | Apr 30

KUVO is finishing Jazz Appreciation Month with a performance by Mistura Fina - join us in the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio on Sunday, April 30 - 4pm with Salsa Con Jazz host, Janine Santana.

Mistura Fina, loosely translated from Portuguese, means "A Fine Mixture" and in the music of Mistura Fina, you will hear a fine mixture of a variety of influences from around the world; a musical gumbo of American swing, Cuban boleros, Brazilian sambas & bossa-novas, Argentinian tangos and many, many other styles.

Studio Club Member: Please contact Arvida arvida@kuvo.org to reserve seats for you and a guest.

Mistura Fina was founded by percussionist Frank Ayala in 2000 and is currently co-led with bassist Andrew Hudson. Based in Denver, the group regularly performs concerts at festivals, nightclubs, special events, and other venues. Featuring: Frank Ayala drums &Percussion, Andrew Hudson Bass, Alex Nekrasov Sax, Andre Mali trumpet,Vlad Girshevich piano, and Mark dardano Percussion

