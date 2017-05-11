Live at KUVO: The Mayhem Trio | May 15

KUVO welcomes The Mayhem Trio to the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio on Monday, May 15 at 7pm. The Trio: Mike Marlier: Drums, Eric Gunnison: Piano, and Bijoux Barbosa: Bass

Studio Club Members: Please contact Arvida arvida@kuvo.org to reserve seats for you and a guest.

Built upon the trust, camaraderie and love that can form between longtime band mates, this trio produces a sound that is edgy, intriguing, rhythmically complex and always compelling. Over the course of nearly two decades, these three Denver jazz icons have played countless shows together in a myriad of different scenarios. Through these experiences they have developed a deep connection and birthed a unique musical language between them that they are excited to share with the Nocturne audience over the course of two months. The Mayhem Trio will feature a very challenging selection of music as their vehicle, focusing on the works of grammy award winner Chick Corea, as well as many original works by the members.

The Mayhem Trio will perform at Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club on Tuesday nights in May and June at 7pm. A $5 per guest Artist Fee - Reservations Recommended.