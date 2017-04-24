Live at KUVO: Jim Stranahan Little Big Band | May 2

KUVO's Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio welcomes The Jim Stranahan Little Big Band on Tuesday, May 2 - 7pm.

Studio Club Members, please contact Arvida arvida@kuvo.org to reserve seats for you and a guest.

The 13 piece Jim Stranahan Little Big Band has become one of the most popular Big Bands in Denver being a regular performer at Dazzle Jazz Club. The band features the best players in town performing the original compositions and arrangements of Jim Stranahan.

The band has recorded and released two internationally released CD's through Capri records. these recordings has received international acclaim and there are plans for a third release in the near future.

This will be the band's third performance in KUVO's performance studio and it is always a pleasure to perform there.