Live at KUVO: Gypsy Swing Revue | Feb 22

KUVO is excited to present the Gypsy Swing Revue in the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio on Wednesday, February, 22 at 11am.

Gypsy Swing Revue is a group that performs music in the "Hot Club" style popularized by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli in Paris during the 30's and 40's. The band has paired up with the vocal talents of Kristi Stice to create an album titled, “I Love Paris” showcasing songs such as "La Vie En Rose" by Edith Piaff, “Happy Feet" and "C'est Si Bon" among others. The album was released on January 5th, 2017. The focus is on tight arrangements with plenty of room for jazz improvisation. With a mix of instrumental mastery and vocals, this energetic music appeals to all types of music fans.

The band members of Gypsy Swing Revue consist of:

Elliot Reed - lead guitar, arrangements, Kristi Stice - vocals, Stephen Hill - rhythm guitar, Anthony Salvo - violin, and Jean-Luc Davis - upright bass

