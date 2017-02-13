Live at KUVO: Flat Out Jazz | Feb 22

Welcome Flat Out Jazz to the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio on Wednesday, February 22 at 6pm.

Formed over 7 years ago, FLAT OUT JAZZ is a Jazz Crossover group, playing a tasty mix of jazz, classic rock songs, originals, and TV themes, all in a jazz setting. Their music is upbeat and fun, and appeals to a very wide audience.

“What is Crossover Jazz”? It's songs people know, arranged and played with jazz sensibilities. The melodies and lyrics are familiar ... but it's real jazz ... with creative improvisations and musical arrangements that are firmly rooted in jazz theory. FLAT OUT Jazz plays classic songs from The Zombies, The Doors and Van Morrison. They complement that with jazz classics from greats such as Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Hank Mobley and of course, The Duke. Their wide mix of music includes a healthy mix of cool originals to keep it fresh and current. FLAT OUT Jazz shows are listenable, danceable and fun, and their passion for playing great music and entertaining fun people makes every show special.

FLAT OUT Jazz just released a new CD titled, “One Little Mess at a Time … Please”. The theme of this project is the band’s journey … musically and personally. The journey has truly been an adventure, and as they continue to grow, the guys in FLAT OUT Jazz still prefer to approach it one step at a time ….. “One Little Mess at a Time … Please”

You can catch FLAT OUT Jazz live, every 3rd Saturday at La Cour Bistro. The band also plays regularly at The Arvada Tavern and The Mercury Café. FLAT OUT Jazz was featured as the closing act on the Arts and Venues stage of the 2015 Five Points Jazz Festival. Stay current with the band …. check them out on Facebook!

The Band: Oliver Bradford: Clarinet, Vocals, Guitar and Bass, Casey Barnett: Sax, Mario Rivera: Guitar, Lou Gott: Bass and Guitar, and Trent Antony: Drums

