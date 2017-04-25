Live at KUVO: Ellyn Rucker | May 3

Live in the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio - Ellyn Rucker! Tune in on Wedesday, May 3 at 2pm for a live performance with Mark Neihof on bass and Jill Frederickson on drums.

A talented bop-based pianist and a highly appealing and sensuous singer, Ellyn Rucker has long been a fixture in the Denver area. Although she started playing piano when she was eight, discovered jazz at 13, and studied classical piano at Drake University, she did not decide to become a full-time musician until 1979. Rucker has toured Europe (with and without Spike Robinson) performing at the NorthSea Jazz Festival several times. Rucker is a recording artist on Capri Records, has a full-length video on Leisure Jazz, and performed the festival circuit. Ellyn was a guest of Marian McPartland on Piano Jazz. You can catch Ellyn performing every Tuesday, from 5-7pm, at Local 46, 4586 Tennyson Street, Denver.