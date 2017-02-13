Live at KUVO: Denver Jazz Orchestra | Feb 20

Welcome the Denver Jazz Orchestra to the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio on Monday, February 20 at 7pm.

Studio Club Members: Please contact Arvida arvida@kuvo.org to make reservation for you and a guest.

There's something very special about American big band music! Screaming trumpets, swinging rhythm sections, synchronized saxophones and in-your-face trombones!

Co-led by Andrew Hudson and Jerry Noonan, the Denver Jazz Orchestra (DJO) has risen in the musical ranks to emerge as one of the freshest, most exciting, soulful and musical big bands in the Rocky Mountain West.

The 17-piece DJO is comprised of Denver's finest top shelf jazz musicians including alumni from many of the major touring big bands. The DJO honors and expands the tradition and the unique sound of the American big band with arrangements from the library of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman as well as featuring contemporary Latin, funk and fusion arrangements from Maynard Ferguson, Jaco Pastorius, Tito Puente and others.

Musicians:

Sax: Jerry Noonan (bari), Carlos Chavez and Larry Campbell (alto), Eric MacGregor and Fly McClard (tenor)

Trombone: Chad Schneider, John Hines, Harry Florenza, Scott Crump

Trumpet: Chris Lawson, Bud Gordon, Devon Bowsky, Kevin Bollinger

Rhythm: Andrew Hudson (bass), Mike Sherpa (drums), Ron Jolly (piano), and Mike Highland (guitar)

