Live at KUVO: The Democracy | Feb 23

A KUVO welcome to The Democracy will perform in the Phyllis A. Greer Performance Studio on Thursday, February 23 at 7pm.

Studio Club Members: Please contact Arvida arvida@kuvo.org to reserve seats for you and a guest.

The Democracy is an energetic modern jazz quintet featuring all original music by its members, who have collaborated with many great artists in Colorado and beyond.

Featuring: Sam Williams - tenor, soprano saxes, Adam Bartczak - trombone, Peter Stoltzman - piano, Gonzalo Teppa - bass, and Dru Heller - drums

