Let the Beat Speak | Wednesdays in May

Let the Beat Speak is a throwback jazz, funk, and soul band made up of Mark Donovan on keys, Dan Schwindt on guitar, Greg Wahl on tenor, Terrel Martin on drums, and Paige Sundusky on the mic. Their 4 week series will focus on performing select charts from the bands of the hardest workin' man in show business, the Godfather of Soul, Mr. Dynamite: Mr. James Brown!

Dan Schwindt is a freelance guitarist based out of Denver, Colorado. A graduate of the University of Northern Texas, Dan has been a professional performer and educator for the past ten years primarily in Colorado's Front Range. Working mainly as a sideman, Dan has had the opportunity to play in a wide variety of ensembles and genres of music. Some recent highlights have included playing with Karl Denson (Tiny Universe), Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), Jeff Coffin (Dave Mathews Band), George Porter (The Meters), DJ Logic, Zach Gill (Jack Johnson) Speech (Arrested Development), Eric Marienthal, Karrin Allyson, Peter Eldridge, Eric Krasno (Soulive) and Michael Brecker. While in Denver, Dan is a regular member of the Kyle Hollingsworth Band (of String Cheese Incident), The Motet, Supercollider, and Rekha Ohal Trio. A Nocturne Artist in Residency Alumni we are excited to welcome him back to the stage.

Keyboardist (and guitarist) Mark Donovan began playing R&B and soul in the famed Wally's Cafe in Boston where he shared the stage with drummer Nicki Glaspie, Aaron Bellamy, Kona Khasu, Jowee Omacil and many others as he took in Funk and Gospel scenes. One of his longest musical relationships also began there with Bassist Garrett Sayers. Sayers, after moving to Colorado to play with The Motet, recruited Mark to move west and do the same. From this opportunity Mark began to regularly work alongside Dave Watts, Jans Ingber, Dominic Lalli, Joey Porter, The String Cheese Incident, the Future Jazz Project and Denver's jazz and hip hop scene. Today, Mark is an active musician Denver/Boulder area and an integral member of the band Supercollider.

Let the Beat Speak

Wednesdays thru May at 7pm

Wednesdays thru May at 7pm


